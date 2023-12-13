Your First Alert to a dry pattern through the week followed by a chance of rain this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front moves through the Mid-South tonight bringing a few clouds, but reinforcing the dry air that is in place and keeping it here through Friday. A system will develop in the Gulf by the end of the week that will drive moisture our way bringing an increase in clouds and the chance for a weekend shower, but it will not be a washout for our weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and overnight lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows near 40.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower during the day along with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures again in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

