US Marshals arrest man wanted for rape in Memphis
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - US Marshals assisted the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest a man on Wednesday.
Demetrius Tyler, 24 was wanted for aggravated rape of a child, drugs, and weapon charges.
Authorities arrested him at an apartment complex on W. Hillview.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.