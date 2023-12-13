Advertise with Us
US Marshals arrest man wanted for rape in Memphis

Demetrius Tyler
Demetrius Tyler(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - US Marshals assisted the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest a man on Wednesday.

Demetrius Tyler, 24 was wanted for aggravated rape of a child, drugs, and weapon charges.

Authorities arrested him at an apartment complex on W. Hillview.

