Shelby Co. judge indicted on coercion of a witness, harassment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Suspended Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Melissa Boyd is facing criminal charges.

Boyd was indicted and charged with one count of coercion of a witness and one count of harassment. She was booked into jail Wednesday morning.

Boyd is currently suspended from her duties, stemming from an incident back in May where she was allegedly soliciting resources and cash donations on Facebook to benefit a school.

At this time we will not discuss the specifics regarding this matter however, what I can say is the Shelby County Criminal Courts already have a substantial backlog of pending first-degree murder cases and having a suspended Judge only contributes to the backlog. This is a tragedy for the Criminal Justice System, it’s a tragedy for Victims of Crime, it’s a tragedy for Defendants who have a right to a speedy trial, and it’s a tragedy for the Voters who voted for the Defendant. As in all cases we prosecute our office will seek accountability and justice.

As part of the conditions to keep suspension private, Boyd agreed to seek help for “substance abuse and/or mental health issues,” and follow a treatment plan.

However, in a letter to her attorney, The Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct noted that Judge Boyd has not complied and has even said publicly she does not intend to comply.

Boyd was elected as a Shelby County Criminal Court judge in 2022.

