Shelby Co. judge indicted on coercion of a witness, harassment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Suspended Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Melissa Boyd is facing criminal charges.
Boyd was indicted and charged with one count of coercion of a witness and one count of harassment. She was booked into jail Wednesday morning.
Boyd is currently suspended from her duties, stemming from an incident back in May where she was allegedly soliciting resources and cash donations on Facebook to benefit a school.
As part of the conditions to keep suspension private, Boyd agreed to seek help for “substance abuse and/or mental health issues,” and follow a treatment plan.
Boyd, Melissa - October 31, 2023
However, in a letter to her attorney, The Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct noted that Judge Boyd has not complied and has even said publicly she does not intend to comply.
Boyd was elected as a Shelby County Criminal Court judge in 2022.
