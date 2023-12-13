Seasonal temperatures and continued dry through the end of the week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More high to mid-level clouds with a little sun at times this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind northeast at 5 mph.
THURSDAY: Sunshine will return with highs in the low to mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with highs around 60.
WEEKEND: A cold front will move through with a chance of a few showers Saturday or Saturday night. It may not rain in all locations. Rain chance is 20-30%, but we may raise that some as we get closer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s both days.
Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist
