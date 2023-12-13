Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Santa visits Regional One Health NICU babies

Christmas came early for the NICU babies at Regional One Health who got a visit from Santa Claus.
Christmas came early for the NICU babies at Regional One Health who got a visit from Santa Claus.(Regional One Health)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas came early for the NICU babies at Regional One Health who got a visit from Santa Claus.

The little patients were dressed in festive outfits just in time for the holidays.

Take a look at the hospital’s Christmas in NICU!

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
1 dead after Memphis gas station shooting
Last year's Beale Street Music Festival at Tom Lee Park
Name revealed for new music festival at Tom Lee Park
The scene on Mount Moriah Road
1 dead after driver evades SCSO deputy, crashes on Mt. Moriah
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
12 more arrests have been made for recent smash-and-grabs, according to Shelby County D.A

Latest News

The wreckage, pictured in the background.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Airways
Santa visits Regional One Health NICU biabies.
Santa visits Regional One Health NICU babies
Timothy Dodson, the vicitm killed in the hit-and-run on Yale Road on December 12.
Man killed after hit-and-run in East Memphis
Man’s leg partially severed, hand mangled after being hit by train, police say