Santa visits Regional One Health NICU babies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas came early for the NICU babies at Regional One Health who got a visit from Santa Claus.

The little patients were dressed in festive outfits just in time for the holidays.

Take a look at the hospital’s Christmas in NICU!

Autoplay

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.