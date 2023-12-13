Santa visits Regional One Health NICU babies
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas came early for the NICU babies at Regional One Health who got a visit from Santa Claus.
The little patients were dressed in festive outfits just in time for the holidays.
Take a look at the hospital’s Christmas in NICU!
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.