President Biden approves disaster relief for Tennessee following the severe storms

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Tennessee and ordered Federal aid to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and tornadoes on December 9, 2023. 

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, and Sumner. 

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. 

Federal funding also is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance in the counties of Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, and Sumner. 

Lastly, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. Ms. Yolanda J. Jackson of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas. 

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed. 

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

