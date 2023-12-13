Planned Parenthood resumes serving patients under Title X funds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millions of dollars back in Tennessee! Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi announced it is resuming care to patients under Title X funds.

Now, around $4 million over the next five years will help people with low incomes receive health services they would not otherwise be able to afford without insurance, services like STI testing, cervical and breast cancer screenings, birth control, and contraceptive education through Planned Parenthood.

In the first five days, Planned Parenthood served over 300 patients in Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville.

Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, said 2017 was the last time the two Memphis locations offered services under Title X.

Before that, they had around 3,000 Title X patients annually.

“Many of our patients in Memphis qualify for their services free of charge. The sliding, oftentimes those on the sliding fee scale will not have any charges for their services,” she said.

The State of Tennessee was disqualified from using Title X grant money by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in March after an audit showed the state was not in compliance with the guidelines for the grant.

Thousands in the state were left without a way to get the resources needed for family planning and health testing.

Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi was granted around $4 million of Title X funds as a sub-grantee.

“Virginia League for Planned Parenthood applied for the Tennessee funding so that we could bring the dollars back to Tennessee after the state lost Title X funding,” said Coffield.

Now those who qualify as Title X patients will be able to receive covered services like STI testing, some cancer screenings, and birth control for free or at a reduced rate.

“The money for each site will be driven by the patient demand and the patients who show up needing free and reduced cost care.”

The amount of funds given to Planned Parenthood’s Memphis locations depends on the demand of patients showing up needing free and reduced costs for care.

The organization also announced new services it is offering.

“Following the Dobbs decision and the loss of abortion services in Tennessee we have added other services. For example, we have added vasectomy services in Memphis and Nashville,” Coffield said.

