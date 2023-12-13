MUS football coach retiring after 47 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bobby Alston, the head football and track coach and athletic director at Memphis University School, is retiring at the end of 2023.

Alston will retire effective December 31 after 47 years at the school.

“Bobby Alston has legions of alumni who played for him and saw in his coaching valuable life lessons that went beyond football and track and field,” Headmaster Pete Sanders said. “In a school of great teachers, he was one of the best. Throughout his career at MUS, he was student-centered in his thinking while upholding the school’s ethos of high academic standards and honor. Perhaps his greatest legacy is that he is the consummate school man who kept the institution’s culture vital and visible.”

Alston arrived at MUS as a teacher in 1977. He has served as track coach since 1983, athletic director since 1997 and football coach since 1998.

“I have been blessed by God to be a part of MUS for my entire professional career,” he said. “Blessed to have been supported by my family. Blessed to have worked with so many outstanding coaches and teachers who taught me a great deal. And blessed to have been surrounded by so many outstanding young men who helped us in pursuit of bringing honor to the Red and Blue.”

A search for a new football coach will begin immediately.

