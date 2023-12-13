Multi-vehicle crash causes significant delay on I-240 W

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A three-vehicle crash on I-240 Westbound just past Airways Boulevard has traffic backed up for about three miles.

The wreck was reported to TDOT at 2:15 p.m.

Memphis police say there are no injuries.

The two rightmost lanes (of three lanes) are blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

