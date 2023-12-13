More witnesses take the stand on day 2 of Ja Morant’s civil court hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another long day of testimony Tuesday in the civil lawsuit hearing against Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who is accused of punching a teen during a pickup game at his home.

On day two of Ja’s self-defense hearing, several witnesses took the stand.

First up, Tee Morant, Ja’s father, continued his testimony Tuesday to say that at the time of the July 26, 2022, confrontation, he was inside the house preparing food for around 30 players and spectators.

Tee said he heard the commotion and went outside. He said he saw Mike Miller, a family friend, and his wife both escorting then-17-year-old Joshua Holloway to the house.

“My wife was saying that, ‘He has to go, he has to go,’ and I’m like, ‘What was happening?’” recalled Tee. “He (Joshua) said ‘I’m gonna light this up like the Fourth of July,’ or something like that, like a firework show. And I was like, ‘Now, you can’t say that,’ and my wife was like, ‘I’m going to call the police.’ And I was like, ‘No, I got them.’”

Also speaking for the defense was Teniya Morant, Ja’s younger sister.

She testified that she witnessed the confrontation during the basketball game and felt betrayed by her own friend.

“I genuinely thought I could’ve trusted him being at my home with my family because I was the one who invited him, and he acted that way towards my brother,” said Teniya.

Teniya’s former assistant coach Donte White also saw the incident.

He said he believes this fight between Ja and Holloway has been blown out of proportion.

“I don’t even remember, just saw bodies going,” said White.

The court is scheduled to reconvene Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Holloway is expected to take the stand.

