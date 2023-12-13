Memphis poolplayers raise more than $77k for St. Jude

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Memphis chapter of the American Poolplayers Association (APA) raised over $77,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with their 6th annual “Shoot for a Cure” tournament.

The event was held at the Fitz Casino Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi, and more than 600 players showed up to participate in the tournament.

The event has grown each year since its inception as other leagues in South Carolina and Florida were involved this year.

Chris Stubbs, a member of the South Carolina Midlands APA, received the inaugural “Life Changer” award at this year’s Shoot for a Cure. He helped raise over $15,000.

The tournament was hosted by Memphis APA League operators and franchise owners, Nika and Bobby Harvison, who have been long-term supporters of St. Jude.

Bobby and I had a vision six years ago to do something to give back to our community. We chose St. Jude because they turn no child away. Never in our lives did we think it would gain this much momentum. We cannot begin to describe how grateful we are for the outpouring of support from the poolplaying community.

