Memphis law enforcement community mourns loss of former Police Director Walter E. Crews

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis law enforcement community and longtime civic leaders are mourning the death of Walter E. Crews, a career police leader who retired as city police director in 2003.

Crews passed away on Friday at the age of 81, city officials announced Tuesday.

He began his career with the Memphis Police Department in 1969, when he graduated as valedictorian and was voted “Most likely class member to become a police director.”

Crews, who was working on a Ph.D. in counseling when appointed police director in 2001, was the Memphis leader who established the Crisis Intervention Team.

The CIT is now used by thousands of police departments worldwide in dealing with calls involving people in a mental health crisis.

After a full career at MPD, Crews devoted eight years to helping lead the Shelby County Department of Corrections.

Crews is survived by his wife of 32 years, Scarlett, his two children, and four grandchildren.

A visitation for Crews will be held Saturday, December 16, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Collierville.

A memorial service begins at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Memorial Park.

