Man’s leg partially severed, hand mangled after being hit by train, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is severely injured after being hit by a train on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene just before 2:00 a.m. at 4135 Chelsea Extension.

Officers who were patrolling the area heard screams for help and found a man lying next to the train tracks.

The officers noticed the victim’s right leg to be partially amputated at the hip, as well as just above the ankle, according to police.

Police say the victim’s hand was also severely mangled.

Officers moved the victim away from the train tracks and began to give him aid.

The victim told officers that he was in the area in a gray Nissan Maxima with his friend.

He then told officers that his friend pointed a gun at him, and the victim ran away because he was afraid of being shot. according to police.

The victim attempted to cross the train when he hit his head and fell, causing the train to run him over.

Memphis Fire Department made the scene at 2:10 a.m. and took the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

Video surveillance cameras showed the train entering the area at approximately 1:20 a.m. and coming to a stop at 1:34 a.m.

Officers noticed the victim at 1:50 a.m., and the train began moving again at 1:53 a.m.

