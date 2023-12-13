Advertise with Us
Man killed after hit-and-run in Raleigh

By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night.

At 9:44 p.m., officers responded to the hit-and-run on Yale Road and Lehi Drive.

The victim, Timothy Dodson, was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation revealed that a dark-colored compact SUV that was traveling eastbound on Yale Road struck Dodson.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run should call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

