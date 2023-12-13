Man killed after hit-and-run in Raleigh
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night.
At 9:44 p.m., officers responded to the hit-and-run on Yale Road and Lehi Drive.
The victim, Timothy Dodson, was found and pronounced dead on the scene.
The investigation revealed that a dark-colored compact SUV that was traveling eastbound on Yale Road struck Dodson.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this hit-and-run should call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.