Man killed after hit-and-run in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night.

At 9:44 p.m., officers responded to the hit-and-run on Yale Road and Lehi Drive.

The victim, Timothy Dodson, was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation revealed that a dark-colored compact SUV that was traveling eastbound on Yale Road struck Dodson.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run should call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.