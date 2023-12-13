Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man killed after hit-and-run in East Memphis

A man was killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night. (Source: MGN)
A man was killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night.

Just before 10:00 p.m., officers responded to the hit-and-run on Yale Road near North Holmes Street.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
Last year's Beale Street Music Festival at Tom Lee Park
Name revealed for new music festival at Tom Lee Park
The scene on Mount Moriah Road
1 dead after driver evades SCSO deputy, crashes on Mt. Moriah
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
12 more arrests have been made for recent smash-and-grabs, according to Shelby County D.A
Generic police lights
Driver leaves vehicle crash scene on foot on I-240

Latest News

DA Mulroy works to put smash-and-grabs suspects behind bars
Dozens arrested in overnight smash-and-grabs, more to come says Shelby County District Attorney’s Office
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild, filtered sunshine mid-late week
1 man dead after shooting in Raleigh-Bartlett
1 man dead after shooting in Raleigh-Bartlett
12/13 First Alert Forecast: filtered sunshine Wednesday; shower chance by weekend
2023 Holly Jolly Holidays event in Oxford, Mississippi
5 Star Stories: Holly Jolly Holidays in Oxford