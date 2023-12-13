Man killed after hit-and-run in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night.

Just before 10:00 p.m., officers responded to the hit-and-run on Yale Road near North Holmes Street.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

