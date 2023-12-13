Advertise with Us
Man breaks into home and pretends to be the owner, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say broke into a stranger’s home and pretended to be the owner.

On September 10, officers responded to a call at a private residence on Meadow Ends Lane.

When police arrived, the woman who owned the home informed them that her house windows were broken out.

She was also told by her yard worker that her side window had been propped open a few weeks ago.

Officers entered the home and discovered Kevin Glasper, 26, was asleep in bed inside of the home.

When Glasper was confronted by police he exclaimed, “This is my house, I’ve been staying here for months.”

Glasper was taken into police custody.

He is now facing charges for criminal trespass.

President Biden approves disaster relief for Tennessee following the severe storms
