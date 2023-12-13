Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

LeMoyne-Owen teacher training program loses accreditation

LeMoyne-Owen College lost its accreditation for the teacher training program, according to Dr....
LeMoyne-Owen College lost its accreditation for the teacher training program, according to Dr. Christopher Davis, Interim President of LeMoyne-Owen College.(WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeMoyne-Owen College lost its accreditation for the teacher training program, according to Dr. Christopher Davis, Interim President of LeMoyne-Owen College.

The current status of the Education Division with the Council for Accreditation of Education Preparation (CAEP) is voluntary and temporary.

Davis says that because the institution does not have students preparing to take the Praxis, Tennessee’s teacher license exam, evaluating the program would not be useful.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
1 dead after Memphis gas station shooting
Last year's Beale Street Music Festival at Tom Lee Park
Name revealed for new music festival at Tom Lee Park
The scene on Mount Moriah Road
1 dead after driver evades SCSO deputy, crashes on Mt. Moriah
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
12 more arrests have been made for recent smash-and-grabs, according to Shelby County D.A

Latest News

Demetrius Tyler
US Marshals arrest man wanted for rape in Memphis
Timothy Dodson, the vicitm killed in the hit-and-run on Yale Road on December 12.
Man killed after hit-and-run in Raleigh
Spencer's Forecast
Ben Crump represents 2 more alleged Youth Villages victims