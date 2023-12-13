LeMoyne-Owen teacher training program loses accreditation
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeMoyne-Owen College lost its accreditation for the teacher training program, according to Dr. Christopher Davis, Interim President of LeMoyne-Owen College.
The current status of the Education Division with the Council for Accreditation of Education Preparation (CAEP) is voluntary and temporary.
Davis says that because the institution does not have students preparing to take the Praxis, Tennessee’s teacher license exam, evaluating the program would not be useful.
