LeMoyne-Owen teacher training program loses accreditation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeMoyne-Owen College lost its accreditation for the teacher training program, according to Dr. Christopher Davis, Interim President of LeMoyne-Owen College.

The current status of the Education Division with the Council for Accreditation of Education Preparation (CAEP) is voluntary and temporary.

Davis says that because the institution does not have students preparing to take the Praxis, Tennessee’s teacher license exam, evaluating the program would not be useful.

Our Education Division’s current status with the Council for Accreditation of Education Preparation (CAEP) is both voluntary and temporary. At the time of the most recent review, we did not have students preparing to take the Praxis, Tennessee’s teacher licensing exam, so assessment of our program would have been futile. Therefore, we elected to step back, reframe our program, and restore its status before the next graduating class of that division, Spring 2025. We understand any concerns raised and assure our students, faculty, and the community that we are committed to strengthening our college with transparency, diligence, and dedication.

