First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild, filtered sunshine mid-late week

WEDNESDAY: Mid and high-level clouds will streak through the skies blotting out the sunshine a bit through mid-week. Even with the clouds, a light easterly breeze will help to push temperatures from the chilly 30s early toward the upper 50s to near 60 by the afternoon hours. Clouds will come and go through the overnight periods as we drop back into the 30s by early Thursday.

THURSDAY: Sunshine breaks back out from behind the clouds as the winds turn southerly again through late week. Expect highs to manage the lower to middle 60s; almost 10 degrees above average for mid-December. A few clouds will filter the sunshine by afternoon; eventually growing thicker overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With high pressure off to the east, clouds look to become more dominant to round out the work week. Expect highs Friday in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A developing low in the Gulf and an associated boundary will sweep past this weekend. Clouds will pinwheel in a few showers Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, though more hours than not will look to be dry and quiet. High pressure firmly rolls back into the region into early next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.