Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Dozens arrested in overnight smash-and-grabs, more to come says Shelby County District Attorney’s Office

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says people are being held accountable for the countless amount of smash and grabs plaguing business owners across the county.

More arrests were announced yesterday.

Mulry says at least 12 people were arrested recently for their roles in overnight smash and grabs across the county.

City Gear, GameStop and several liquor stores are the latest establishments to fall victim to these crimes.

The DA’s office and MPD refer to these arrests as Operation Broken Bottle.

It was first announced in June of this year when 23 people were arrested and charged with several charges related to smash and grabs.

Leaders within the district attorney’s office shared what the thieves could be doing with the stolen merchandise.

“Many people think it’s shoplifting or smash and grab burglaries, but it’s much larger than that,” said Jonathan McGraw, Tennessee Organized Retail Crime Alliance. “The merchandise that’s stolen is repurposed, it’s resold. It’s used to buy narcotics, it’s used to buy drugs, it’s used to traffic individuals across the United States

The recent arrests come as City Gear leaders have also been working privately with the DA’s office to get thieves off the street.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy says these operations are ongoing, and we could see a repeat of Operation Broken Bottles.

He says his office is working hard to prosecute people behind these smash-and-grabs.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
Last year's Beale Street Music Festival at Tom Lee Park
Name revealed for new music festival at Tom Lee Park
The scene on Mount Moriah Road
1 dead after driver evades SCSO deputy, crashes on Mt. Moriah
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
12 more arrests have been made for recent smash-and-grabs, according to Shelby County D.A
Generic police lights
Driver leaves vehicle crash scene on foot on I-240

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild, filtered sunshine mid-late week
1 man dead after shooting in Raleigh-Bartlett
1 man dead after shooting in Raleigh-Bartlett
12/13 First Alert Forecast: filtered sunshine Wednesday; shower chance by weekend
2023 Holly Jolly Holidays event in Oxford, Mississippi
5 Star Stories: Holly Jolly Holidays in Oxford