Dozens arrested in overnight smash-and-grabs, more to come says Shelby County District Attorney’s Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says people are being held accountable for the countless amount of smash and grabs plaguing business owners across the county.

More arrests were announced yesterday.

Mulry says at least 12 people were arrested recently for their roles in overnight smash and grabs across the county.

City Gear, GameStop and several liquor stores are the latest establishments to fall victim to these crimes.

The DA’s office and MPD refer to these arrests as Operation Broken Bottle.

It was first announced in June of this year when 23 people were arrested and charged with several charges related to smash and grabs.

Leaders within the district attorney’s office shared what the thieves could be doing with the stolen merchandise.

“Many people think it’s shoplifting or smash and grab burglaries, but it’s much larger than that,” said Jonathan McGraw, Tennessee Organized Retail Crime Alliance. “The merchandise that’s stolen is repurposed, it’s resold. It’s used to buy narcotics, it’s used to buy drugs, it’s used to traffic individuals across the United States

The recent arrests come as City Gear leaders have also been working privately with the DA’s office to get thieves off the street.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy says these operations are ongoing, and we could see a repeat of Operation Broken Bottles.

He says his office is working hard to prosecute people behind these smash-and-grabs.

