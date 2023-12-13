Crash on Hernando de Soto bridge causes traffic delay on I-40, I-69

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash on the westbound side of the Hernando de Soto bridge has traffic backed up both up and down I-40 and I-69 amid rush hour Wednesday.

The wreck on I-40 Westbound was first reported to TDOT at 2:36 p.m.

TDOT traffic map showing the delay caused by a crash on the I-40 bridge (TDOT)

Memphis police say three or four vehicles are involved, but no one was injured.

The leftmost lane (of three) is blocked.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.

