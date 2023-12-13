Advertise with Us
Crash on Hernando de Soto bridge causes traffic delay on I-40, I-69

The scene on I-40 Westbound on the Hernando de Soto bridge
The scene on I-40 Westbound on the Hernando de Soto bridge(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash on the westbound side of the Hernando de Soto bridge has traffic backed up both up and down I-40 and I-69 amid rush hour Wednesday.

The wreck on I-40 Westbound was first reported to TDOT at 2:36 p.m.

TDOT traffic map showing the delay caused by a crash on the I-40 bridge
TDOT traffic map showing the delay caused by a crash on the I-40 bridge(TDOT)

Memphis police say three or four vehicles are involved, but no one was injured.

The leftmost lane (of three) is blocked.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.

