Bluff City Life: Fri., 08 December

Decorating Ideas To Perfect Your Holiday Décor

It’s that time to deck the halls and do it up in your homes with décor! Helping us out with advice to get our interiors looking right.

Paula Rush Payton | The Holiday Girlz | IG: @holidaygirlz

De’neia Whitted | The Holiday Girlz | IG: @holidaygirlz

December To Remember, Christmas In Bolivar Begins

A winter wonderland right here in Tennessee. Where you can experience Christmas all month long!

Dylan Hill | Director of Community Development & Tourism with the City of Bolivar, TN

The Heart & History Of Hanukkah

Eight days and nights of Hanukkah! Learn the history behind the traditions that began in Israel and continue on today!

Rabbi Levi Klein | Director of Chabad Center, Memphis

Bonus Look: Enjoy the festive foods of Hanukkah with Rivky Klein, Co-Director of Chabad Center, Memphis

