Bluff City Life: Fri., 08 December
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Decorating Ideas To Perfect Your Holiday Décor
It’s that time to deck the halls and do it up in your homes with décor! Helping us out with advice to get our interiors looking right.
Paula Rush Payton | The Holiday Girlz | IG: @holidaygirlz
De’neia Whitted | The Holiday Girlz | IG: @holidaygirlz
December To Remember, Christmas In Bolivar Begins
A winter wonderland right here in Tennessee. Where you can experience Christmas all month long!
Dylan Hill | Director of Community Development & Tourism with the City of Bolivar, TN
Sponsored by Farmhouse Branding
The Heart & History Of Hanukkah
Eight days and nights of Hanukkah! Learn the history behind the traditions that began in Israel and continue on today!
Rabbi Levi Klein | Director of Chabad Center, Memphis
Bonus Look: Enjoy the festive foods of Hanukkah with Rivky Klein, Co-Director of Chabad Center, Memphis
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.