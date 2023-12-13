Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Ben Crump represents 2 more alleged Youth Villages victims

Ben Crump represents 2 more victims at Youth Villages
Ben Crump represents 2 more victims at Youth Villages
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two more alleged victims of a Memphis youth group have a civil rights and personal injury attorney representing them.

Ben Crump will represent two victims in Youth Villages, and hold a press conference Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Attorney Crump also represents the mother of Alegend Jones, a 17-year-old Black teen who lost her life after an incident at Youth Villages.

Witnesses claim that Alegend was brutally assaulted, battered, and choked before her transport to Methodist Germantown Hospital, where she died.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) is investigating the death.

Erica Brown, mother to a 17-year-old boy who was sexually molested and physically assaulted by a staffer who was later convicted for his crimes at Youth Villages in 2016, will also speak at the news conference.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
Last year's Beale Street Music Festival at Tom Lee Park
Name revealed for new music festival at Tom Lee Park
The scene on Mount Moriah Road
1 dead after driver evades SCSO deputy, crashes on Mt. Moriah
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
12 more arrests have been made for recent smash-and-grabs, according to Shelby County D.A
Generic police lights
Driver leaves vehicle crash scene on foot on I-240

Latest News

A man was killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night. (Source: MGN)
Man killed after hit-and-run in East Memphis
DA Mulroy works to put smash-and-grabs suspects behind bars
Dozens arrested in overnight smash-and-grabs, more to come says Shelby County District Attorney’s Office
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild, filtered sunshine mid-late week
1 man dead after shooting in Raleigh-Bartlett
1 man dead after shooting in Raleigh-Bartlett