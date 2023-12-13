Ben Crump represents 2 more alleged Youth Villages victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two more alleged victims of a Memphis youth group have a civil rights and personal injury attorney representing them.

Ben Crump will represent two victims in Youth Villages, and hold a press conference Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Attorney Crump also represents the mother of Alegend Jones, a 17-year-old Black teen who lost her life after an incident at Youth Villages.

Witnesses claim that Alegend was brutally assaulted, battered, and choked before her transport to Methodist Germantown Hospital, where she died.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) is investigating the death.

Erica Brown, mother to a 17-year-old boy who was sexually molested and physically assaulted by a staffer who was later convicted for his crimes at Youth Villages in 2016, will also speak at the news conference.

