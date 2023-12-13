Advertise with Us
AAA talks holiday travel forecast

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AAA projects 2.7 million Tennesseans will travel 50 miles or more during the upcoming year-end holiday travel period, spanning from December 23rd to January 1st.

Megan Cooper with AAA joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the busiest travel days and the importance of planning ahead.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

