Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 motorcyclists hospitalized after crash on Hwy. 64

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two motorcyclists are in the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash involving two other vehicles Tuesday evening on Highway 64.

Memphis police responded to the three-vehicle crash just west of I-40 at 6:15 p.m.

From there, two victims, both of whom were riding the same motorcycle, were rushed to a nearby hospital. One of those victims is in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
Shannon Burns, arrested and charged
Man runs illegal chop shop with over $20,000 worth of stolen parts, police say
Family of murder victim breaks silence on her tragic death
Family speaks out after woman killed in South Memphis
Sherina Pryor, arrested and charged
Woman slams her 74-year-old grandmother against a brick wall, charged with elderly abuse, police say
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak

Latest News

Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
Planned Parenthood resumes serving patients under Title X funds
11-year-old given probation for urinating in public
More witnesses take the stand on day 2 of Ja Morant’s civil court hearing
Tee Morant and Teniya Morant, Ja Morant's father and sister, testify in civil court over the...
More witnesses take the stand on day 2 of Ja Morant’s civil court hearing