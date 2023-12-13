2 motorcyclists hospitalized after crash on Hwy. 64

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two motorcyclists are in the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash involving two other vehicles Tuesday evening on Highway 64.

Memphis police responded to the three-vehicle crash just west of I-40 at 6:15 p.m.

From there, two victims, both of whom were riding the same motorcycle, were rushed to a nearby hospital. One of those victims is in critical condition.

