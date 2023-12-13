1 man dead after shooting in Raleigh-Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in Raleigh-Bartlett Tuesday.

Memphis police say a shooting took place at Sycamore View and Raleigh Lagrange intersection around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the man had multiple gunshot wounds and did not survive his injuries.

Officers say they have seen an uptick of violence throughout the year and that includes this holiday season.

“This is just another example of how senseless acts of violence continue to plague the city of Memphis. We must do better as a community. We must do better at being good neighbors,” said Chris Williams, MPD Public Information Officer.

No suspect information has been confirmed.

If you have any information about this incident call or text Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH

