1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Airways Boulevard.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near I-240.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Please avoid the area until the wreckage is cleared.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.