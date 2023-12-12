Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a more seasonable pattern in the Mid-South this week

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure is in control as the week begins keeping the Mid-South dry along with near average temperatures. This pattern will remain in place through the week along with slightly above average daytime highs.

TONIGHT: Clear and Cold with a light South wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light South wind and afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

