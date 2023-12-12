Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Vehicle erupts in flames after crash on Hwy. 385 W

Cheryl Eubank
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic on Highway 385 Westbound is delayed after a three-vehicle crash resulted in a vehicle fire Monday evening.

The fire at 385 and Riverdale Road was reported to TDOT at 5:53 p.m.

Only the leftmost lane is open as crews work to clear the scene.

Memphis police say no one was injured.

The scene on Hwy. 385 West at Riverdale Road
The scene on Hwy. 385 West at Riverdale Road(TDOT)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Burns, arrested and charged
Man runs illegal chop shop with over $20,000 worth of stolen parts, police say
Sherina Pryor, arrested and charged
Woman slams her 74-year-old grandmother against a brick wall, charged with elderly abuse, police say
FILE: The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at a small neighborhood store in a residential...
Grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say
Dangerous police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody
Police chase on I-40 ends with crash, suspect in custody
4-year-old dies after being shot; rushed to hospital by parents, police say
4-year-old dies after being shot; rushed to hospital by parents, police say

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-240 E.
Crash in Fox Meadows leaves 1 dead
MLGW generic
Video: Water main break repairs on Poplar Avenue will take at least two weeks, MLGW confirms
Traffic blocked on Poplar Ave. as MLGW repairs water main break