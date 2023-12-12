Vehicle erupts in flames after crash on Hwy. 385 W

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic on Highway 385 Westbound is delayed after a three-vehicle crash resulted in a vehicle fire Monday evening.

The fire at 385 and Riverdale Road was reported to TDOT at 5:53 p.m.

Only the leftmost lane is open as crews work to clear the scene.

Memphis police say no one was injured.

The scene on Hwy. 385 West at Riverdale Road (TDOT)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.