Thief caught on video entering empty classroom, stealing from CBU student’s backpack

(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown thief who was captured on surveillance video entering an empty classroom at Christian Brothers University and taking from a student’s backpack.

Memphis police say the thievery took place Friday afternoon inside Assisi Hall.

A man presumed to be in his 50s is seen on video creeping into the classroom and rifling through unattended belongings, taking what appears to be a student’s laptop.

Police say the man was last seen wearing a beanie with stripes, an oversized, dark-colored jacket, khaki pants, and light-colored work boots.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

