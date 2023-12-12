Advertise with Us
Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and Telisa Franklin with The Trend caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about ‘Christmas with a Cause’ on December 16.

She also talked about Bishop Antonio Lawson’s upcoming stage play ‘Another Christmas Temptation’.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
Google releases ‘Year in Search’ list