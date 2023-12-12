Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

SCORE releases 2024 State of Education in Tennessee

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Collaborative on Reforming Education leaders stopped in Memphis on Tuesday to share their annual education report.

The presentation, hosted at the National Civil Rights Museum, included teachers, education leaders and lawmakers from across Tennessee.

In it, SCORE outlined specific educational priorities for 2024, including expanding opportunities for students, building pathways to careers, and making sure schools are supporting their students.

Leaders said support also includes stable leadership... something MSCS, the largest school district in the state, is working to obtain.

“What we plan to focus on is, ‘what does good academic leadership look like?’” David Mansouri, SCORE President & CEO explained. “How do make sure we’ve got strong school leaders in place, strong class leaders in place? And then at the state level, we’re prioritizing things that research shows will be most likely lead to improvements in students’ achievement.”

SCORE reports since 2021, both reading and math scores across the entire state have increased by nearly 10%

There is a 23% gap in terms of reading proficiency between Black students and white students, according to the report, and a 16% gap between white students and Hispanic students.

The nonprofit suggests Tennessee schools are not doing enough to serve students with the greatest need.

The full report can be read here:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Burns, arrested and charged
Man runs illegal chop shop with over $20,000 worth of stolen parts, police say
Family of murder victim breaks silence on her tragic death
Family speaks out after woman killed in South Memphis
Sherina Pryor, arrested and charged
Woman slams her 74-year-old grandmother against a brick wall, charged with elderly abuse, police say
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
3 shoplifters on run, 1 pepper spray employee in Wolfchase
3 shoplifters on run, 1 pepper sprayed employee in Wolfchase

Latest News

Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
firetruck generic
Construction approved for Collierville Firehouse 6
The stolen vehicles were a white 2014 C7 Convertible Stingray Corvette and a metallic blue...
City Auto announces $20k reward for stolen Corvettes
SCORE releases 2024 State of Education in Tennessee