SCORE releases 2024 State of Education in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Collaborative on Reforming Education leaders stopped in Memphis on Tuesday to share their annual education report.

The presentation, hosted at the National Civil Rights Museum, included teachers, education leaders and lawmakers from across Tennessee.

In it, SCORE outlined specific educational priorities for 2024, including expanding opportunities for students, building pathways to careers, and making sure schools are supporting their students.

Leaders said support also includes stable leadership... something MSCS, the largest school district in the state, is working to obtain.

“What we plan to focus on is, ‘what does good academic leadership look like?’” David Mansouri, SCORE President & CEO explained. “How do make sure we’ve got strong school leaders in place, strong class leaders in place? And then at the state level, we’re prioritizing things that research shows will be most likely lead to improvements in students’ achievement.”

SCORE reports since 2021, both reading and math scores across the entire state have increased by nearly 10%

There is a 23% gap in terms of reading proficiency between Black students and white students, according to the report, and a 16% gap between white students and Hispanic students.

The nonprofit suggests Tennessee schools are not doing enough to serve students with the greatest need.

The full report can be read here:

