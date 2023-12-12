Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Satanic Temple, an organization based out of Massachusetts, is planning an “After School Satan Club” at a Memphis elementary school.

The group made the announcement that the club will launch on January 10 at Chimneyrock Elementary School--the first of its kind in the state of Tennessee.

The Satanic Temple’s flyer explicitly states that event is not endorsed nor sponsored by Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

MSCS provided this statement on the club:

Dear Chimneyrock Family, We understand that some of you have questions regarding the recent approval of a facility rental to The Satanic Temple, a federally recognized non-profit organization. As a public school district, we're committed to upholding the principles of the First Amendment, which guarantees equal access to all non-profit organizations seeking to use our facilities after school hours. This means we cannot approve or deny an organization’s request based solely on its viewpoints or beliefs. Board Policy 7002 outlines this commitment, allowing community groups and government entities to rent school property outside of school hours. These gatherings are not school-sponsored and are not endorsed or promoted by Memphis-Shelby County Schools. The Satanic Temple, recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) public charity, falls under this policy and has the same legal rights to use our facilities after school hours as any other non-profit organization. It will be renting the facility in January, after school. You may read more about the organization in an online news story from the Washington Post. We understand that this topic may raise questions. Thank you for your understanding and continued partnership.

Despite the name, The Satanic Temple’s mission states that they do not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology.

“The Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religion that views Satan as a literary figure who represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit,” their website reads.

A “permission slip” is available for parents to sign by clicking here.

