Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical arrives at the Orpheum Theatre Dec. 19

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical is set to take the stage at the Orpheum Theatre on December 19.

Talia Gloster, who is playing Rudolph, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the live stage show and how the production is partnering with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center.

