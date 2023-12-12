Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Police ask for charges in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in Detroit, Oct. 13, 2022. Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 police said. The motive wasn’t known.(David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police have made a request for charges in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader in October, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

No additional information will be released while the warrant request is being reviewed, spokesperson Maria Miller said. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office sometimes kicks back cases for more work.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found dead outside her home, east of downtown Detroit, on Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding. Investigators believe the attack occurred inside the residence.

Police Chief James White has repeatedly said there’s no evidence that antisemitism had a role in the attack.

Police said a person of interest was in custody over the weekend. A different person who was in custody was released in November.

Woll was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. Besides her work for the synagogue, Woll had worked for Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Burns, arrested and charged
Man runs illegal chop shop with over $20,000 worth of stolen parts, police say
Family of murder victim breaks silence on her tragic death
Family speaks out after woman killed in South Memphis
Sherina Pryor, arrested and charged
Woman slams her 74-year-old grandmother against a brick wall, charged with elderly abuse, police say
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
3 shoplifters on run, 1 pepper spray employee in Wolfchase
3 shoplifters on run, 1 pepper sprayed employee in Wolfchase

Latest News

Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
FILE - Students from Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Fla., walk out of the school...
Florida fines high school for allowing transgender student to play girls volleyball
Pamela D. of Pueblo, Colorado, recently won the $5.2 million Colorado Lotto+ jackpot.
$5 million lottery winner says she will share her winnings to help improve the community
Manchester High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.
High school football player dies day before state championship game