New I-55 bridge proposed to be built

A new I-55 bridge has been proposed to replace the current 75-year-old structure.
A new I-55 bridge has been proposed to replace the current 75-year-old structure.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) proposed a new I-55 bridge to replace the current 75-year-old structure.

The goal of this proposal project is to improve the key connector’s safety, bridge modernization, resiliency, and earthquake resistance.

Every day, the bridge serves roughly 64,000 vehicles transporting people, workers, and freight between Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

The planned project will also increase capacity to improve mobility, remove bottlenecks, and manage traffic flow and operations for local, regional, and tri-state travelers.

The benefit of a new I-55 bridge would include:

  • Improving bridge resiliency and reducing future maintenance costs
  • Safeguards against incidents such as earthquakes
  • Offering increased mobility
  • Enhancing local and regional freight movement
  • Providing improved linkages and rerouting opportunities for Memphis and the tri-state area
  • Providing efficient mobility for existing and planned growth
  • Improving environmental sustainability by lowering vehicle emissions

