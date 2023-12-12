Name revealed for new music festival at Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new music festival at Tom Lee Park will be called the Riverbeat Music Festival.

The three-day festival will take place on May 3-5, 2024, along the Mississippi River, replacing the Beale Street Music Festival.

The festival comes from the organizers behind Mempho Music Festival, who have stepped in following the displacement of Beale Street Music Festival, which will not take place in 2024 as organizers tussle with Memphis River Parks Partnership over Tom Lee Park.

The festival’s lineup will be unveiled in early 2024.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.