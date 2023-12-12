Advertise with Us
Name revealed for new music festival at Tom Lee Park

Last year's Beale Street Music Festival at Tom Lee Park
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new music festival at Tom Lee Park will be called the Riverbeat Music Festival.

The three-day festival will take place on May 3-5, 2024, along the Mississippi River, replacing the Beale Street Music Festival.

The festival comes from the organizers behind Mempho Music Festival, who have stepped in following the displacement of Beale Street Music Festival, which will not take place in 2024 as organizers tussle with Memphis River Parks Partnership over Tom Lee Park.

The festival’s lineup will be unveiled in early 2024.

