Mount Moriah Road overpass blocked after crash; traffic on I-240 diverted
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A portion of Mount Moriah Road is blocked after a crash on the I-240 overpass Tuesday evening.
The wreck was reported to TDOT at 4:22 p.m.
No details have been released, but the bridge portion of Mount Moriah Road and the westbound offramp are blocked.
Memphis police and fire crews are on the scene.
Action News 5 is pending more information.
