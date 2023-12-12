Advertise with Us
Mount Moriah Road overpass blocked after crash; traffic on I-240 diverted

The scene on Mount Moriah Road
The scene on Mount Moriah Road(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A portion of Mount Moriah Road is blocked after a crash on the I-240 overpass Tuesday evening.

The wreck was reported to TDOT at 4:22 p.m.

No details have been released, but the bridge portion of Mount Moriah Road and the westbound offramp are blocked.

Memphis police and fire crews are on the scene.

Action News 5 is pending more information.

The scene on I-240 Westbound, where police can be seen blocking the Mount Moriah offramp
The scene on I-240 Westbound, where police can be seen blocking the Mount Moriah offramp(TDOT)

