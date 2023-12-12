Memphis songwriters release Christmas song ‘Real Holiday Love’
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis songwriters have a new Christmas song this holiday season.
LaRita Shelby and Will Daniels joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the song came together.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.