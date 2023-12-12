Advertise with Us
MAS to host ‘12 Hours of Christmas’ adoption event

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is hosting their 3rd Annual 12 Hours of Christmas Adoption Event on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the shelter at 2350 Appling City Cove.

MAS Director Ty Coleman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to this year’s event.

“This is the most joyful event of the year for our staff and volunteers as they watch dozens of dogs and cats find loving families in time for the holidays,” said Ty Coleman, MAS Director. “It’s a heartwarming day that fills us with gratitude for the support of our community.”

The shelter will extend their hours (normally 12 to 4 p.m. daily) to 12 hours for the event and will waive dog and cat adoptions, plus offer a $50 pet supply store gift card to go home with every dog or cat that is adopted.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

