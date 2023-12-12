Lawmakers visit Memphis to get first-hand look at crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers met with Memphis leaders and business executives on Monday to learn more about the ballooning crime rate in the Bluff City.

Memphis police report 373 homicides so far in 2023 with only a few weeks left in the year — that averages to around one homicide a day.

State Senator Brent Taylor (R-Memphis) says it is important for him to bring in lawmakers from other areas of Tennessee to see what Memphis faces.

Taylor and Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) said the visit Monday gave them insight into what they need to work towards come January since the legislative session convenes in a few weeks.

This comes after weeks of Taylor sending letters asking for help to reduce crime in Memphis.

“And it is simply this, Tennessee will not reach its full potential when its most famous city is sliding into chaos,” Taylor said.

Johnson said from city leaders to business owners, everyone is engaged and knows there is an issue to fix.

He said that’s something he will be able to say to other senators when he goes back to Nashville in January.

“I think you will see a fairly robust criminal justice package in the coming session. Senator Taylor is working on some very important legislation and others are as well. It kind of stems from the conversation earlier in the year about public safety,” Johnson said.

The two lawmakers said they heard a common theme throughout the day.

“The common thread through all of our conversations today, from the Memphis chamber to the business executives, is that the judicial system is not working it is broken,” said Taylor.

Going into the upcoming legislative session, Taylor said he has three bills he wants to get passed.

“Well, it is my hope that we can pass the legislation I just mentioned. Blended sentencing, automatic transfer for juveniles, and closing the aggravated assault loophole,” he said.

Taylor added that the aggravated assault loophole is an item that needs to be closed soon.

“It is a real loophole that needs to be closed because you can commit a crime and actually shoot somebody and get probation for that and we need to close that loophole,” he said.

Gun violence is a large issue seen in Memphis. Johnson said he is open to gun safety measures.

He said those who commit crimes with guns need to be prosecuted, but he does not want to limit other Tennesseans who are not committing crimes with guns.

On Monday, the Department of Justice released a Violent Crime Reduction Roadmap. The road map includes 10 actions that local jurisdictions can use to reduce crime.

The roadmap was announced at the Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Summit.

Memphis Police Chief Davis as well as other MPD and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office leaders are expected to be at the Summitt to talk about how to put the roadmap into action.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.