Ja Morant testifies in civil lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During day one of three in a civil court hearing, Memphis Grizzlies basketball star Ja Morant and his father T. Morant testified about their accounts of what happened during a confrontation between Ja and then-17-year-old Josh Holloway over a pick-up basketball game in the summer of 2022.

Holloway filed a civil lawsuit against the Grizzlies point guard claiming he was attacked at the star player’s house in Eads on on July 26, 2022.

Morant’s lawyers argue he was acting in self-defense, specifically under the Stand Your Ground Law, which allows someone to use force in some situations.

Holloway’s legal team argues the law does not apply to this incident.

In Ja’s Morant’s testimony Monday, he said Holloway used a basketball as a weapon when he fired it at his face, hitting him.

Ja says that’s what caused him to act in self-defense.

“He pulled up his pants and then we ended up hitting chest to chest, like, ‘What?’ Like this, and then he shoulder bumped me and then pulled his pants up again and that’s when I hit him,” Ja said.

In opening statements, Ja’s defense attorney Will Perry told the court this case comes down to two things, credibility and consistency.

He said Ja’s account of the incident has not changed; however, they argue Holloway’s version is constantly evolving.

“The evidence will show that the plaintive told the sheriff’s office one thing and filed this lawsuit, saying another, and then amended the lawsuit to say something different altogether,” said Perry. “This week we will find out what the plaintive has to say to this court, and he will finally have the answers for the shifts and adjustments he’s made along the way.”

Holloway’s attorneys agree the case is about credibility, but also about lies, lack of accountability, and Ja’s self-control.

Attorney Rebecca Alderman argues Ja believes he is above everyone else.

“It is my position that the sports culture that we’re living in, the environment that we’re living in, has elevated athletes above the general population, and these athletes are not being subject to the same rules as everyone else,” said Alderman.

The court is expected to continue Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

Holloway will take the stand.

