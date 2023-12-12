The Grind Session basketball circuit is coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grind Session is coming to Memphis this Friday and Saturday at Briarcrest Christian School.

This weekend’s event will feature 15 teams, 15 games, and an impressive lineup of some of the nation’s top prospects. (The Grind Session)

The two-day showcase will feature some of the nation’s top high school basketball talent including Pace Academy senior Kyle Green, and DME Academy juniors Moustapha Thiam and Babatunde Durodola.

The event will feature 15 teams from six states including: Briarcrest Christian (TN), Brentwood Academy (TN), Chi Prep (IL), DME Academy (FL), Pace Academy (TX), Utah Prep (UT), and Winston Salem Christian (NC), among others.

The Grind Session has produced multiple NBA talents such as LaMelo Ball, Jayson Tatum, Jalen Green, Paolo Banchero, and native Memphian Kennedy Chandler.

The event starts this Friday at 12 p.m. and continues this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Fans can purchase tickets for $15 a day. Children under six years old get in for free.

The event will also be livestreamed on https://tanagersports.tv/.

