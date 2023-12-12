FIRST ALERT to off and on clouds & a small chance of weekend showers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will mix with high clouds this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will remain south at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Clouds will be a little thicker at times with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be light.
WEDNESDAY: More high to mid-level clouds with a little sun at times. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s once again. Lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40 Wednesday night.
LATE WEEK: Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s; lows in the 30s to low 40s.
WEEKEND: A developing low in the Gulf could pinwheel in a few showers by late Saturday into early Sunday. Rain chance is 20-30%, but we may raise that some as we get closer. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.
Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist
FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
X: @dentonwx
INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.