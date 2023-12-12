Advertise with Us
FIRST ALERT to off and on clouds & a small chance of weekend showers

By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will mix with high clouds this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will remain south at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will be a little thicker at times with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be light.

WEDNESDAY: More high to mid-level clouds with a little sun at times. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s once again. Lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40 Wednesday night.

LATE WEEK: Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s; lows in the 30s to low 40s.

WEEKEND: A developing low in the Gulf could pinwheel in a few showers by late Saturday into early Sunday. Rain chance is 20-30%, but we may raise that some as we get closer. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

