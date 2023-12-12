First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild Tuesday; quiet, dry pattern through mid-late week

TUESDAY: High and dry weather looks like it will continue as we make our way through the work week. A chilly, frosty start will give way to a seasonable afternoon under high pressure. Morning 20s and 30s will rebound into the middle to upper 50s with mostly to partly sunny skies. We’ll stay quiet with a few passing clouds overnight as lows fall into the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mid and high-level clouds will streak through the skies mixing with a bit of sunshine through mid-week across the Mid-South. This, coupled with a light south breeze, will help to push temperatures from the chilly 30s early toward the upper 50s to near 60 by the afternoon hours. Clouds will come and go through the overnight periods as we drop back into the 30s by early Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure holds firm through much of the week across the Mid-South, outside of a few weak disturbances to bring a few passing clouds and a few fluctuations in temperatures. Highs will top out in the seasonable 50s to lower 60s; lows in the 30s – generally with a mix of clouds and sun. A developing low in the Gulf by the weekend could pinwheel in a few showers by late Saturday into early Sunday, though most hours will look to be dry and quiet.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

