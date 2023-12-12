Advertise with Us
Driver leaves vehicle crash scene on foot on I-240

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a hit-and-run on I-240.

A two-vehicle car crash happened on I-240 near Lamar Avenue around 7:02 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a driver in a black Dodge Charger left the scene on foot.

No one was injured in the crash.

MPD had no additional information to provide.

