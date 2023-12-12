Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Construction approved for Collierville Firehouse 6

firetruck generic
firetruck generic(CBS Los Angeles/YouTube)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The construction contract of Firehouse 6 was approved on Monday by Collierville board officials.

The firehouse will be Collierville’s first new firehouse since 2001, which was Firehouse 5 on South Houston Levee Road.

The approved contract totaled at over $7 million.

The new firehouse will be nearly 16,000 square feet and built on Shelby Drive, directly across from Collierville High School. A park is also planned to be built near the firehouse.

Zellner Construction, the appointed contractor, will begin constructed soon as an official start date has yet to be determined.

The building process is expected to take at least 18 months.

City officials say that Firehouse 6 will serve as a symbol of pride for the community, the Fire Department, and a testament to Collierville’s commitment to public safety.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Burns, arrested and charged
Man runs illegal chop shop with over $20,000 worth of stolen parts, police say
Family of murder victim breaks silence on her tragic death
Family speaks out after woman killed in South Memphis
Sherina Pryor, arrested and charged
Woman slams her 74-year-old grandmother against a brick wall, charged with elderly abuse, police say
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak
3 shoplifters on run, 1 pepper spray employee in Wolfchase
3 shoplifters on run, 1 pepper sprayed employee in Wolfchase

Latest News

Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school
SCORE releases its 2024 State of Education in Tennessee
SCORE releases 2024 State of Education in Tennessee
The stolen vehicles were a white 2014 C7 Convertible Stingray Corvette and a metallic blue...
City Auto announces $20k reward for stolen Corvettes
SCORE releases 2024 State of Education in Tennessee