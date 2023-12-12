Construction approved for Collierville Firehouse 6

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The construction contract of Firehouse 6 was approved on Monday by Collierville board officials.

The firehouse will be Collierville’s first new firehouse since 2001, which was Firehouse 5 on South Houston Levee Road.

The approved contract totaled at over $7 million.

The new firehouse will be nearly 16,000 square feet and built on Shelby Drive, directly across from Collierville High School. A park is also planned to be built near the firehouse.

Zellner Construction, the appointed contractor, will begin constructed soon as an official start date has yet to be determined.

The building process is expected to take at least 18 months.

City officials say that Firehouse 6 will serve as a symbol of pride for the community, the Fire Department, and a testament to Collierville’s commitment to public safety.

