City Auto announces $20k reward for stolen Corvettes
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City Auto announced a $20,000 cash reward, $10,000 for each car, for any information leading to the return of two stolen Corvettes from their dealership at 4932 Elmore Road.
The dealership says that the two cars were stolen Monday night at approximately 6 p.m.
The stolen vehicles were a white 2014 C7 Convertible Stingray Corvette and a metallic blue (appears dark gray) 2015 C7 Coupe Stingray Z51.
Anyone with information on the vehicles are encouraged to call 901-377-9502 and speak with City Auto General Manager, William Brigance.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.