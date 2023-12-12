City Auto announces $20k reward for stolen Corvettes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City Auto announced a $20,000 cash reward, $10,000 for each car, for any information leading to the return of two stolen Corvettes from their dealership at 4932 Elmore Road.

The dealership says that the two cars were stolen Monday night at approximately 6 p.m.

The stolen vehicles were a white 2014 C7 Convertible Stingray Corvette and a metallic blue (appears dark gray) 2015 C7 Coupe Stingray Z51.

“It is with great frustration, that as a private business, we must take this action to address the rampant crime happening across our community and the lack of accountability of repeat offenders who continue to wage war on citizens and businesses across Memphis. Thefts like this impact the livelihood and safety of our employees. We are asking for the community to stand up. If you have any information that leads to the direct return of the two vehicles stolen from our dealership last night we will reward and recognize your commitment by providing a $10,000 reward for each vehicle returned to the dealership. No questions asked.

Anyone with information on the vehicles are encouraged to call 901-377-9502 and speak with City Auto General Manager, William Brigance.

