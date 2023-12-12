Advertise with Us
4-month-old survives after being sucked up by tornado that destroyed Clarksville family’s home

The mother said they were frantically searching for 10 minutes when they eventually found their baby alive, lying in a fallen tree in the pouring rain.
By Lydia Fielder
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 22-year-old Clarksville mom is searching for a new home with her two babies following the catastrophic tornado outbreak on Saturday.

A tornado demolished the family’s trailer. Syndey Moore said her 4-month-old was sucked up inside of it and survived.

Debris is all that is left of Moore’s trailer — scattered reminders of what she and the father of her kids lived through. Moore said she was in the back bedroom with her 1-year-old when she heard the wind howling.

She instinctively ran and laid across her son when the roof blew off the trailer. In that same moment, in the front room, the kids’ father said he saw the tornado funnel down on top of them.

He said he hurled himself to grab their 4-month-old baby asleep in the bassinet, but they got spun up and thrown out by the tornado.

Moore said they were frantically searching for 10 minutes when they eventually found their baby alive, lying in a fallen tree in the pouring rain. All of them survived the tornado.

