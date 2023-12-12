3 suspects rob T-Mobile with guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men entered a mobile store with guns on Monday.

According to Memphis police, suspects walked into T-Mobile on South Bellevue Boulevard with guns around 2 p.m.

One of the suspects was armed with a black handgun with an extended magazine and another suspect was armed with a black AR-style rifle.

The suspects pointed their weapons at the employees and demanded money and cell phones.

Police say they took money from the cash registers and stole several iPhones from the safe.

The suspects exited the business and fled the scene northbound on South Bellevue Boulevard.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.

