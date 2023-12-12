Advertise with Us
12 more arrests have been made for recent smash-and-grabs, according to Shelby County D.A

By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney, Steve Mulory says 12 more arrests have been made for recent overnight smash-and-grabs.

Mulroy says he has had enough of the recent overnight smash and grabs across the City of Memphis. The recent thefts are the products of organized crime rings.

Some of the most recent crimes are targeting City Gear and Buster’s Liquor.

There have been 12 more arrests as a result of Operation Broken Bottle which was a partnership with Memphis Police Department, according to Mulory.

Mulroy shared a message with both the criminals committing these crimes and the business owners who are repeatedly being targeted.

Mulroy says that his office will continue its side of Operation Broken Bottle and hopes that MPD will consider Operation Broken Bottle Two.

He believes that the program worked and could continue to work to fight crime in Memphis.

